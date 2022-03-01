Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 3,678.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Playtika by 23.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after acquiring an additional 497,538 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PLTK. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.11. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

