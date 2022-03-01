PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.55 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PLBY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,509. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after buying an additional 247,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter.
About PLBY Group (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
