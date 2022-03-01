PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.55 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PLBY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,509. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after buying an additional 247,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

