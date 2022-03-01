Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Plug Power updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,181,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,757,281. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

