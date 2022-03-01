PolkaFoundry Tops 24 Hour Volume of $362,007.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $362,007.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003649 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,436,597 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

