PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $435,544.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.41 or 0.06653664 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.24 or 0.99825462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.