Polker Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $580,302.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Polker coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $580,302.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.72 or 0.06606686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,422.83 or 0.99801333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

