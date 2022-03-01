Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $3.37 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00007661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

