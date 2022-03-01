Poseidon Network (QQQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34,171.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $17.67 million and $34,171.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001853 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046521 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

