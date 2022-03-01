PotCoin Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 25% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $169.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,132.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.17 or 0.06707486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00254409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.57 or 0.00739978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00068278 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00401826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00197579 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,412,690 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

