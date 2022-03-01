Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$48.50

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 44,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

