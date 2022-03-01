PowerPool (CVP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.34 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002112 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $34.62 million and $3.34 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,074,461 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

