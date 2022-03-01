PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) PT Lowered to $56.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $199,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

