PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.58

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.58 and last traded at C$17.20, with a volume of 308177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

