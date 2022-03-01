Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Premier African Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £57.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

