Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Premier African Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £57.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.
About Premier African Minerals (Get Rating)
