Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.93

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.93 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.78). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 4,165,758 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.33).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

