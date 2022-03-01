Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $311.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,790,422 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

