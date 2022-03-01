Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.44

Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.44 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.17). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.18), with a volume of 33,910 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.13 million and a PE ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

In other news, insider Richard John Battey purchased 2,000 shares of Princess Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.52) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($37,032.07).

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.