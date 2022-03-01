PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001834 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $66,557.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.89 or 0.06711335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.19 or 0.99821657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002797 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

