Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74.

PRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procept BioRobotics by 1,506.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 301,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procept BioRobotics by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procept BioRobotics by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procept BioRobotics by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

