Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74.
PRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.
About Procept BioRobotics (Get Rating)
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.