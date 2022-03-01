Project Inverse Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $714,875.76 and $417,166.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.89 or 0.06711335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.19 or 0.99821657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,236,552 coins and its circulating supply is 37,422,748 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.