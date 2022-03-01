Project Pai Market Capitalization Achieves $5.88 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $892,964.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000171 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,795,479,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,388,399 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.