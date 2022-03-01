Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Prologis worth $132,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

