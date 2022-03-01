ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,424 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.40% of ProPetro worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PUMP shares. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 2.82. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

