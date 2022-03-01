ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.71

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.71 and traded as low as $75.81. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $77.65, with a volume of 2,095 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EET. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

