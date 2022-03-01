ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.19

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 54906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.22) to €14.00 ($15.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.