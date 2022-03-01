Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shot up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.62. 1,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 762,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

