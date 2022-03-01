Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Trading Up 279.7%

Shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Rating) were up 279.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 184,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The stock has a market cap of C$232.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24.
About Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ)
See Also
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.