Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.93 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 105,834 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.20. The firm has a market cap of £11.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.