Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 8.7%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 87,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,380,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,769,000 after acquiring an additional 609,370 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at $101,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 994.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at $7,863,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

