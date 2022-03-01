Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 8.7%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 87,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,380,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
PTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62.
Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
