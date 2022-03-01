Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.78). Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 652,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,794. Prothena has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

