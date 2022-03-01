Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.02

Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $14.77. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1,855 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $111.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

