PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39. PTC has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

