PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.