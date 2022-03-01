Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 2,052.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS PHOJY opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

