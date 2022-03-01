PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $48.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

