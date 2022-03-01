PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $338,035.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2,387.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,573,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

