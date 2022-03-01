Pundi X Hits 1-Day Volume of $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003662 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

