PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.40

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.40 and last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 41443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.89.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PVH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 3,169.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 62,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

