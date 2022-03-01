Qbao (QBT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,395.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $331,662.60 and approximately $26,395.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

