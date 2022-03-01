Quant (QNT) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Quant coin can now be bought for $118.88 or 0.00269831 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $74.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

