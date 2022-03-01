Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,201. Quanta Services has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

