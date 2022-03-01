Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $78.79 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.