Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 841,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.60. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $580,193. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

