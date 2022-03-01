Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 34.1% Higher This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $79,909.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,942.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.17 or 0.06745569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00256844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00749769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00069215 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00402646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00199478 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,039,145 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.