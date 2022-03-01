Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) rose 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 31,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,236,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59.
In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
