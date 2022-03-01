R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,149 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 228.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 162.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 426,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.24 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

