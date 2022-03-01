Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) vs. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Critical Comparison

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 0.80 -$36.04 million ($8.04) -0.06 Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.45 -$6.17 million ($0.32) -13.84

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ra Medical Systems and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,300.96%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 138.90%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -813.96% -163.48% -112.51% Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17%

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Ra Medical Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

