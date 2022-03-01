RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $24.67

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.62. RadNet shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 3,805 shares.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

