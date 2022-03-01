Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

