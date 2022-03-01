Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.91. 10,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 526,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $681.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146,452 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.